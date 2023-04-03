03 Apr, 2023
It was made by Maharaja Umaid Singh and has about 347 rooms with palatial indoors.
It is the private residence of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III and took 12 years to built. It has a museum, banquets, conventions and a good place for history buffs.
Considered as one of the most formidable and magnificent forts of Rajasthan, Mehrangarh fort was built by Rao Jodha in the year 1459. The fort is spread over an area of 5 km and is built on 125 m high hill in the outskirts of Jodhpur city.
This 19th century built grand palace boasts of Gothic-style windows and Corinthian pillars around it. It is a palatial historical landmark.
It was considered as the main residence of the Rajputs and has intricate architecture. This opulent and majestic building is one of the most frequented visitors place.
It wa sthe seat of the Maharaja of Mysore, official residence of Wadiyar dynasty. Its magnificent looks makes it one of the most visited palace in the city.
One of the amazing architecture from the from the medieval period (1486-15160 and was built by King Man Singh. Later it was passed onto several other dynasties.
An important historical landmark, it was simultaneously established by Maharaja Udai Singh II. Layer it was administered by Maharanas for several years.
Built in 15th century, it is one of the oldest heritage resorts in India.
One of the most luxurious chains, the Leela palace has some palatial interiors to explore.
