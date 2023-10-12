10 Most Scenic Train Rides in India
12 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Vasco Da Gama to Londa: This route passes along the spectacular Konkan Coast and the majestic Western Ghats
Nilgiri Mountain Railway runs between Mettupalayam and Ooty. One can see beautiful hill stations of Ooty and Coonoor
New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling train passes through Siliguri, Sukhna, Kurseong
Mumbai to Goa (Konkan Railway): The route encompasses natural waterfalls, Sahyadri Ranges, Arabian Sea, lush green meadows, tunnels, small rivers
Train journey from Kanyakumari to Trivandrum is among the most picturesque ones in the country
Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen) is a toy train that has stunning views of lush pine forests, rugged mountains
Chilka Route: Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur is a treat for nature lovers with Eastern Ghats on one side and Chilka Lake on the other
Jaisalmer to Jodhpur (Desert Queen) is a 6-hr long journey that show golden sands and sand dunes
Jammu to Baramulla (Kashmir Valley Railway): Train shows high-altitude mountain passes, tunnels, snow-capped mountains, Chenab River
Bangalore to Goa train route shows lush green Western Ghats and it passes through numerous stone tunnels.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired by Maa Parvati