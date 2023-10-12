10 Most Scenic Train Rides in India

12 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Vasco Da Gama to Londa: This route passes along the spectacular Konkan Coast and the majestic Western Ghats

Nilgiri Mountain Railway runs between Mettupalayam and Ooty. One can see beautiful hill stations of Ooty and Coonoor

New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling train passes through Siliguri, Sukhna, Kurseong

Mumbai to Goa (Konkan Railway): The route encompasses natural waterfalls, Sahyadri Ranges, Arabian Sea, lush green meadows, tunnels, small rivers

Train journey from Kanyakumari to Trivandrum is among the most picturesque ones in the country

Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen) is a toy train that has stunning views of lush pine forests, rugged mountains

Chilka Route: Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur is a treat for nature lovers with Eastern Ghats on one side and Chilka Lake on the other

Jaisalmer to Jodhpur (Desert Queen) is a 6-hr long journey that show golden sands and sand dunes

Jammu to Baramulla (Kashmir Valley Railway): Train shows high-altitude mountain passes, tunnels, snow-capped mountains, Chenab River

Bangalore to Goa train route shows lush green Western Ghats and it passes through numerous stone tunnels.

