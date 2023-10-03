Devon Rex: They are extremely playful and affectionate. Its enormous, expressive eyes turn it into a tiny curly-haired elf.

03 Oct, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Highlander: Its name comes from its resemblance to a miniature lynx. It is quite affectionate breed of cats.

Japanese Bobtail: It has a rolled-up tail with lean, muscular body with head shaped like equilateral triangle. They are believed to bring good luck.

Javanese: Javanese cats are recognized by their long elegant faces and large triangular ears that point backward and soft medium-long coats.

Khao Manee: Means “diamond eye” because of their bright blue, yellow, or odd eyes set against silky, perfectly white coats.

Munchkin: Munchkins have very short legs due to genetic mutation. Their name comes from a short-statured people featured in The Wizard of Oz.

Norwegian Forest: They are large, muscular hunters who are also known as a natural breed, i.e., not the product of human intervention.

Scottish Fold: It has adorable, folded ears and round, marble-like eyes, often shaded yellow or light blue.

Sphynx: It is uniquely hairless. Its body is covered with only a fine layer of fuzz making it sensitive to cold temperatures.

Toyger: Cross-breed between Bengal and a striped domestic cat to reproduce typical tiger patterning.

