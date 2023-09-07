10 Motivational Quotes By Gaur Gopal Das
According to Gaur Gopal Das “Love is less about emotions and feelings. it is more about taking responsibility to serve the beloved”.
“If you want to change the way you feel, change the way you live.”
“Values aren’t taught by what we say, they are taught by our example.”
“Work for a cause, not for applause. Live your life to express, not to impress.”
“Feed your faith and all your doubts shall starve to death.”
“It’s all too easy to focus on external achievements and forget to assert whether we are happy with the state of our life”.
“Life is filled with what you have to do and what you love to do. surely do what you love to do, but also start loving what you have to do. That is the secret of happiness.”
“One of the effects of enlightened people is – they make others feel inspired in their company.”
“Earning with integrity, spending with compassion is conscious capitalism. It will add value to your valuables.”
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Tips to Follow and Strive For Success