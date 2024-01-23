10 Motivational Quotes By Subhash Chandra Bose
23 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."
"Freedom is not given, it is taken."
"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."
"The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."
"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."
"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."
“A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.”
“The future is still in my hands.”
“I am not at all afraid of the uncertainty of life.”
