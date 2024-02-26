10 Motivational Quotes from Renowned Figures to Foster Positivity
26 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
"Whoever is happy will make others happy too." —Anne Frank
"To win big, you sometimes have to take big risks." —Bill Gates
"Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared." —Buddha
"Choose to be optimistic, it feels better.” —Dalai Lama
“All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” —Earl Nightingale
"Most people are nice when you finally see them." —Harper Lee
"Say something positive, and you’ll see something positive.” —Jim Thompson
“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” —Mahatma Gandhi
"Only in the darkness can you see the stars." —Martin Luther King, Jr.
“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” —Oprah Winfrey
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Aromatic Plants for Serenity and Calm