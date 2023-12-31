10 Motivational Quotes For Welcoming New Year 2024
31 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." by Carl Bard
“Celebrate endings, for they precede new beginnings.” by Jonathan Lockwood Huie
“Every day, in every way, I am getting better and better.” by Emilie Coue
“New Beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way.” by Auliq Ice
“New Year's Day is every man's birthday.” by Charles Lamb
“The New Year is a painting not yet painted; a path not yet stepped on; a wing not yet taken off!” by Mehmet Murat ildan
“The old skin has to be shed before the new one can come.” by Joseph Campbell
“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” by Vern McLellan
“Whatever has happened in the past year, the New Year brings fresh beginnings.” by Peggy Toney Horton
“When you see a new year, see realities and limit fantasies!” by Ernest Agyemang Yeboah
