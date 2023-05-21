8 Must Know Trekking Tips For Beginners
21 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Build some stamina and start exercising before your thrilling adventure to keep up the spirit and pace
Ready your backpack with trekking sticks, soap, sanitiser, toilet paper and other important things for trek
Trekking shoes are a must for every trekker. It helps maintain he grip and aids in climbing
Keep flash light, extra batteries and other essentials too
Keep a raincoat or rain sheeter for unexpected showers
Always keep a water bottle as there is no guarantee of shops midway any trek
Keep your power bank chargers handy so that phone battery doesn't die
Stay on your track and do not stary away on unknown paths
Take short breaks to reenergize and avoid smoking and drinking alcohol in between
