8 Must Know Trekking Tips For Beginners

21 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Build some stamina and start exercising before your thrilling adventure to keep up the spirit and pace

Ready your backpack with trekking sticks, soap, sanitiser, toilet paper and other important things for trek

Trekking shoes are a must for every trekker. It helps maintain he grip and aids in climbing

Keep flash light, extra batteries and other essentials too

Keep a raincoat or rain sheeter for unexpected showers

Always keep a water bottle as there is no guarantee of shops midway any trek

Keep your power bank chargers handy so that phone battery doesn't die

Stay on your track and do not stary away on unknown paths

Take short breaks to reenergize and avoid smoking and drinking alcohol in between

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Breathtaking Views of Art of Living International Centre

 Find Out More