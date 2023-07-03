On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, a glimpse at ten must-read books on Lord Shiva.
03 Jul, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
The Vow of Parvati: Aditi Banerjee narrates the timeless love story of Goddess Sati/Parvati and Lord Shiva.
Lord Siva and His Worship: Sri Swami Sivananda explains the beauty and divinity of Lord Shiva.
Shiva - The Ultimate Time Traveller: Shailendra Gulati presents Lord Shiva as the supreme Lord of Yoga.
Adiyogi - Th Source of Yoga: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev explains Lord Shiva as primordial emptiness beyond space and time.
7 Secrets of Shiva: Devdutt Patnaik brings the ancient rituals and symbols of our ancestors dedicated to Lord Shiva's worship.
The Oath Of The Vayuptras: Amish Tripathi's third book from his Shiva trilogy.
The Secret Of The Nagas: The second book of Amish Tripathi's Shiva trilogy is a must-read.
The Immortals of Meluha: The story is set in the fictional land of Meluha and presents Lord Shiva as the fabled saviour Neelkanth
Shiva - The Lord of Yoga: Dr David Frawley describes Lord Shiva as the personification of all the main practices of Yoga.
The benefits of chanting Om Namah Shivaya: Santosh Gairola gives glimpse of Lord Shiva's divinity in the auspicious mantra.
