10 Must Read Poems To Read On Christmas

25 Dec, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Christmas 1924 by Langston Hughes

The Oxen by Thomas Hardy

Little Tree by e.e. cummings

Christmas Trees by Robert Frost

Ring Out, Wild Bells by Alfred Lord Tennyson

The Three Kings by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

In the Bleak Midwinter by Christina Rossetti

Journey of the Magi by T.S. Eliot

Christmas Bells by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

A Visit from St. Nicholas (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore

