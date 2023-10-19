10 Nauvari Saree Designs To Try This Festive Season
19 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The classic red and grey saree looks spectacular, paired with an embroidered blouse and golden layered necklace.
This red nine-yard saree paired with matching jewellery seems to be taking inspiration from Kashi Bai from ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
This nauvari saree in a beautiful purple shade looks ravishing paired with gold jewellery and a contrasting set of bangles.
This saree in the shades of pink and orange with matching jewellery will make the perfect outfit for this festive season.
A hot pink nauvari saree paired with a contrasting green bangle can be another great look for festive wear.
This red and brown nine-yard saree with matching blouse and golden jewellery can be opted for any wedding or festive occasion.
This alluring red and green saree features intricate designs on its blouse and looks absolutely gorgeous.
