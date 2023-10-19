10 Navratri Chaniya Choli Outfit Designs 2023
19 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Black silk chaniya choli with a gorgeous hand print dupatta with crushed gota work on borders.
White lehenga with red patola print border on the ghera. The dupatta has full patola work with tassels on the sides.
Yellow print and mirror work gujarati garba navratri chaniya choli. The blouse has butter silk cloth with digital print on it.
All-white chaniya choli with colourful bandhani dupatta and a belt
Blue foil work cotton navratri wear lehenga choli. It features exquisite digital printed and foil work that adds a touch of elegance and charm.
Contemporary style cotton block print lehenga in blue-red colour
Ready for a dandiya night? Kiara Advani's bandhani lehenga choli is the right pick for Navratri
Traditional Gujarati chaniya choli for Navratri. This lehenga has burst of colors wil full sleeves blouse.
Full flare colourful kali chaniya choli for Navratri 2023
Latest White Colour Navratri Special Digital Printed Lahenga Choli
Deepika Padukone's chaniya choli features a red and golden blouse that's accentuated with brocade and gota work
Maroon Cotton Gamthi and Mirror Work Navratri Lehenga Choli
