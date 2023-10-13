10 New Traditional Gold Jhumka Design 2023
13 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Temple design: It is the most traditional design, popular as wedding jewellery in South India - quite heavy and solid from the inside.
Kundan design: This involves having uncut diamonds encrusted in gold to give a timeless appeal to your jhumkas.
Pearl jhumka: Another classic piece to have in your jewellery collection simply because there's nothing more graceful than pearls.
Touch of silver: A design that has gained prominence quite recently, it provides an antic finish to your jhumkas.
Ear-cuff jhumka: This takes your regular jhumka game to another level and makes it a statement piece.
Ear chain jhumkas: Ear chains were invented to provide support to your heavy earrings but over the time, it has become just another way to create a statement with your look.
Emerald jhumka: Goes with anything and everything - have this gorgeous green stone encrusted in your earrings and see the magic!
Umbrella style: Basically, just have like a layer of many dome-shaped structures added in your simple jhumka, and voila, you have a look!
Sapphire jhumkas: Just having a dash of that royal blue stone in your traditional piece of jewellery can add so much appeal to your look!
Stone jhumka: Add multiple, colourful stones or simply choose one stone of your choice - ruby or diamond and just let your jhumkas shine and do the entire talking!
