10 New Traditional Silver Jhumka Designs 2023

19 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Silver Jhumka with a quote written on the bell.

Silver Jhumka with ruby stones and AD

Real Silver Jhumkas with ghungroo beads

92.5 Silver jhumka with small leaves design

This Silver jhumka design is delicate and subtle. It can go with formals too

Unique silver jhumka design! It gives a bold and statement look when worn with ethnic.

Silver jhumka with yellow polki beads

Pure silver jhumka earrings with green stone. They make any outfit look royal.

Silver jhumka earrings with maple leaves design

Another maple leaves design silver jhumka for the minimalist look.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Varieties of Bindi Types For Every Outfit

 Find Out More