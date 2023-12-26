10 New Year Resolutions For Good Mental Health

26 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Being grateful- Practice gratitude by acknowledging and appreciating positive aspects of life.

Be kind- Cultivate self-compassion and avoid negative self-talk.

Challenge Yourself - Set realistic goals that promote personal growth.

Have a hobby- Explore new interests and creative outlets that bring you joy.

Limit alcohol consumption- Set realistic and healthy limits on alcohol intake.

Limit screen time- Set boundaries for device usage to reduce the impact of digital stress.

Meditation- Incorporate regular meditation or mindfulness practices to stay calm.

Physical health- Commit to regular exercise to boost mood and reduce stress.

Prioritise sleep- Establish a consistent sleep routine to improve mental and physical well-being.

Self-awareness- Practice mindfulness and self-reflection to understand emotions and thoughts.

