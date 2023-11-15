7 Outfits That prove Aishwarya Rai To Be The Most Beautiful Woman
15 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress wore this gorgeous gown in Cannes 2022 by Gaurav Gupta.
Aishwarya Rai is glowing in this rich gold salwar kameez from Sabyasachi.
The diva is looking beyond beautiful in this navy blue suit by Anju Modi
Her fans literally can’t take their eyes from their favorite celeb wearing a beige and gold anarkali by Sabyasachi.
This mesmerizing look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a rose gold gown is just WOW.
The Bollywood queen is rocking this red anarkali suit.
The diva donned this jacquard ball gown for the premiere of her second comeback movie post childbirth.
