10 Personal Growth Quotes To Inspire You
29 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” - Maya Angelou
“There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” - Ernest Hemingway
One can choose to go back toward safety or forward toward growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again.” - Abraham Maslow
“We can’t become what we need to be by remaining what we are.” - Oprah Winfrey
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” - Frederick Douglass
“Be not afraid of growing slowly; be afraid only of standing still.” - Chinese Proverb
“Change is made of choices, and choices are made of character.” - Amanda Gorman
“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” - Albert Einstein
“Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else.” - Les Brown
“Failure is not the opposite of success; it is a stepping stone towards it.” - Sundar Pichai
