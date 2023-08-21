10 Photos of Salman Khan's Diamond Watch Worth Rs 1.55 Crore
21 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Salman Khan was recently seen making a stylish entry at the AP Dhillon event.
The superstar wore a basic grey t-shirt but teamed it up with a rose gold watch.
That watch is not your regular wristwatch. Salman Khan wore a rose gold diamond watch to the AP Dhillon event.
Salman Khan's rose gold diamond watch is a custom piece from Patek Philippe. It is the 5711 Nautilus that costs around Rs 1.15 crore.
The watch that Salman Khan wore at the screening of AP Dhillon's show features 67.5-carat baguette diamonds.
Salman's watch is studded with diamonds on the bezel, dial and bracelet and shines with an overall rose gold finish.
The watch is a hit among the celebs. Apart from the Hollywood biggies, Indian cricketers are also huge fans of this collection.
Salman Khan might seem simple in a basic Being Human t-shirt and a pair of denim but his style has no bounds.
The actor is obsessed with watches and shoes much like his other friends including Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn. What do you think about the watch?
