10 Photos of Shiv Baudi Temple in Shimla And Story of Summerhill
14 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
A Shiv temple in Shimla collapsed on Monday due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.
The famous Shiva temple, known as Shiv Baudi was located in the Summerhill area of Shimla.
The temple was one of the most visited tourist attractions, especially during the summer.
The Shiv temple that got collapsed in the rain was situated in the Summerhill locality, famous for its scenic beauty.
Summerhill in Shimla is located 5km west of the famous Shimla Ridge and is a part of the seven-hill cluster.
Summerhill in Shimla where the temple was located is famous for offering residence to Mahatma Gandhi who stayed at the Georgian mansion of Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.
Summerhill is also known as Potter's Hill and it is studded with dense deodar and pine-laden slopes.
The hill boasts many quaint residences and old mansions.
One of them now belongs to the family of the celebrated painter Amrita Shergill.
On August 14, Monday, which was also an important day for the devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Saawan, heavy rains slashed the entire temple.
