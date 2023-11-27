10 Pics of Nankana Sahib, The Sacred Birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev
27 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Guru Nanak Dev's birthplace is in Pakistan's Gurdwara Siri Nankana Sahib.
Gurdwara Janam Asthan also referred to as Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, is a highly revered gurdwara that is situated at the site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, was born.
The shrine is located in the city of Nankana Sahib, near the city of Lahore in the Punjab province of Pakistan.
Nankana Sahib is named after the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, who was born in the city and first began preaching here
The Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, originally constructed by Sikhs during the Mughal era in around 1600 CE
In 2007, the Pakistan government announced a plan to set up a university on Sikh religion and culture at Nankana Sahib
Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Baba Guru Nanak Dev, is also called Gurdwara Janam Asthan.
The Nishan Sahib at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. It is a triangular flag made of cotton or silk cloth, with a tassel at its end
Nankana Sahib was previously known as Talwandi, and it was founded by Rai Bhoi, a wealthy landlord.
The town was then renamed ‘Nankana Sahib’ in honor of the Guru.
Guru Nanak is the one who founded Sikhism and he is said to have been born in 1469.
