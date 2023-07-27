Kailash Mansarovar, the abode of Lord Shiva
27 Jul, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Hemkund Sahib is sad to be the places where Guru Govind Singh meditated by the river banks.
Kedarnath Temple is famous for its unique shivlingam and is one of the holy sites several Hindu devotees embark on
Yamunotri is one of the chota char dham yatras located at an height of 3293 m
Manimahesh Kailash Peak is located in Himachal Pradesh and i sanother temple where Shiva devotees pay their offerings
Vaishnodevi is the most sacred places of worship for devotees of Goddess Parvati. Millions of people visit it every year completing the rough terrain.
Gangotri Tapovan is one of the most serene places in Sanatan Dharma and located at an height of nearly 4460 m
Kinner Kailash in Kinnaur is one of the toughest treks. As per popular belief it was the meeting point of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Amarnath Yatra is one of the holiest journeys several devotees embark on every year
Shrikhand Mahadev is abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Kullu. It is considered a tough trek to embark on.
