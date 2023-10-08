Cedar Tree: A snake’s favorite plant since its woods emit aromatic scents and its dense leaves provide shade to snakes.
Citrus Tree: It attracts a snake because its fruits attract birds and rats which are snake’s favourite prey.
Clover: Clover beds invite snakes as the density of this plant is an advantage for snakes to hide.
Cypress Tree: Cypress Tree grows tall as a garden hedgerow and strongly attracts snakes.
Hostas: Hostas thrive in rich, evenly moist soil, thus attracting snakes to reside underneath their leaves.
Jasmine Vines: It attracts snakes as its dense bush offers a closed, shaded, and damp place to cover them.
Juniper Bushes: It provides a comfortable home to snakes since it grows pretty dense upwards.
Milkweed: Milkweed provides snakes the perfect hiding place to watch their prey from a distance.
Palm Tree: Snakes love being close to palm trees as rats and mice often take refuge in their trunks.
Sandalwood Tree: Snakes love to hang on sandalwood trees as they provide shady space for them to rest.
