Cedar Tree: A snake’s favorite plant since its woods emit aromatic scents and its dense leaves provide shade to snakes.

08 Oct, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Citrus Tree: It attracts a snake because its fruits attract birds and rats which are snake’s favourite prey.

Clover: Clover beds invite snakes as the density of this plant is an advantage for snakes to hide.

Cypress Tree: Cypress Tree grows tall as a garden hedgerow and strongly attracts snakes.

Hostas: Hostas thrive in rich, evenly moist soil, thus attracting snakes to reside underneath their leaves.

Jasmine Vines: It attracts snakes as its dense bush offers a closed, shaded, and damp place to cover them.

Juniper Bushes: It provides a comfortable home to snakes since it grows pretty dense upwards.

Milkweed: Milkweed provides snakes the perfect hiding place to watch their prey from a distance.

Palm Tree: Snakes love being close to palm trees as rats and mice often take refuge in their trunks.

Sandalwood Tree: Snakes love to hang on sandalwood trees as they provide shady space for them to rest.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gout Diet: 10 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks For Arthritis

 Find Out More