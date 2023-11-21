10 Plants to Hang in Your Balcony Elevate its Look
Spider plants are famous houseplants that can be grown outside. This plant doesn't require too much attention and care.
Pothos plants are easy to take care of and grow quickly like spider plants.
English Ivy is a beautiful hanging plant to keep in your balcony.
Boston fern can be a great deck plant during winter because it doesn't prefer afternoon light.
Burro's tail has distinctive spiky leaves that add texture to your beautiful balcony.
Fuchsia looks elegant in a basket and can be a great option for glorifying your terrace.
Petunia is a popular hanging basket plant that has a variety of colours.
A string of pearls has spherical leaves that resemble pearls. It can be a great option to grow on a balcony.
Verbena flowers can be grown from May to October if fertilized and watered regularly.
The wandering jewel is a pink-to-purple plant that doesn't require much nurturing.
