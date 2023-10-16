10 Poisonous Foods You Eat Everyday
16 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 common foods that you eat almost everyday but didn't know are poisonous..
Almonds, that are unprocessed, i.e. bitter almonds are full of cyanide, which can be lethal
Kidney Beans, contain phytohaemagglutinin or lectin and if not soaked and boiled, they can cause nausea, vomiting
Honey, that is unpasteurized, has pyrrolizidine alkaloids and consuming a teaspoon of it can cause dizziness and even death in children and pregnant women
Mushroom, has various varieties that are not edible, like the 'death cap mushrooms' which are fatal
Potato, contains a poison called solanine and to avoid that, you must avoid green/sprouted potatoes
Cashews, which are raw contain urushiol, a chemical found in poison ivy and its coated in an oil that has anacardic acid
Apple seeds, bark and leaves contain amygdalin, a compound that produces cyanide causing dizziness, BP, kidney failure, coma and even death
Cherry seeds also contain poisonous hydrogen cyanide
Nutmeg contains a psychoactive compound called myristicin, if consumed in large quantities, has effects like headaches, nausea, delirium
Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid can cause mouth and throat irritation, difficulty in breathing, kidney stones and even death if ingested
