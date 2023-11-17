10 Poori Varieties/ Stuffed Puri Recipes You Must Try
17 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Basic Poori: The classic deep-fried Indian bread, fluffy and versatile
Aloo Poori: A hearty indulgence made with spiced mashed potatoes and deep-fried bread
Beetroot Poori: A colorful and earthy poori with a unique twist of sweetness from beetroot
Chola Poori: A protein-packed savory delight filled with spiced chickpea masala
Finger Millet Poori: A healthier option, made with nutrient-rich finger millet flour, and a wholesome option
Palak Poori: A flavorful and nutritious choice, a vibrant green poori infused with spinach
Kuttu Aata Poori: A gluten-free treat made with buckwheat flour, ideal for those with dietary restrictions
Tomato Poori: A tangy and flavorful poori with a burst of freshness from juicy tomatoes
Paneer Poori: A flavorful vegetarian indulgence with a filling of creamy paneer and aromatic spices
Masala Poori: A flavorful explosion of a spicy and aromatic poori packed with a medley of spices
