Aditya: Newly risen Sun, Lord Surya, The Sun, Lord of the sun
17 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Shukra: Resplendent, The venus planet, Friday, Bright, Pure, White, Another name for agin, Resplendent, venus, friday
Ayush: Long life; vigour; health
Dikshit: Initiated, Dedicated, Provider of Knowledge, Initiated into a Religious Order
Ravindra: lord of the sun
Varish: Lord Vishnu, Sleeping on the ocean, Name of Vishnu.
Vayu: Breeze; Wind; Divine
