20 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here Are The 10 Popular Baby Names in Tula Rashi - Libra Zodiac
Raadhak: Generous; Liberal
Raag: The musical; To bring to life; Love; Beauty; Vigour; Passion; Desire vigour; Melody; King Sun; Moon; A form of Indian classical music
Raaghav: Lord Rama; A descendant of Raghu; A patronymic of Ramachandra
Raanish: Lord Shiva; Lord of war; Name of Shiva
Ragish: Master of melodic modes; The Man who sings sweet ragas
Radhe Shyam: Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha
Raghupati: Lord Rama, Master of the Raghavan
Rahaam: Priest name; Merciful
Rajagopal: Lord Vishnu name
Rajanikant: Lord of night; Moon
