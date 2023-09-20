Trying to find the perfect baby name?

20 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Here Are The 10 Popular Baby Names in Tula Rashi - Libra Zodiac

Raadhak: Generous; Liberal

Raag: The musical; To bring to life; Love; Beauty; Vigour; Passion; Desire vigour; Melody; King Sun; Moon; A form of Indian classical music

Raaghav: Lord Rama; A descendant of Raghu; A patronymic of Ramachandra

Raanish: Lord Shiva; Lord of war; Name of Shiva

Ragish: Master of melodic modes; The Man who sings sweet ragas

Radhe Shyam: Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha

Raghupati: Lord Rama, Master of the Raghavan

Rahaam: Priest name; Merciful

Rajagopal: Lord Vishnu name

Rajanikant: Lord of night; Moon

