Choosing a name for your baby is a significant and meaningful decision.

10 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

It's a name that your child will carry with them throughout their life.

Check 10 Popular Baby Names in Vrishabha Rashi

Vaksh: Chest; Strengthening; To grow

Baadal: Cloud

Ulmuk: Lord Indra; A firebrand; Name of a son of Balram

Vaman: The short; Fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Barun: Lord of the waters; Neptune; All enveloping sky; A Vedic God regarded as the supreme deity

Baswanth: Protected by Brahma

Brahmabrata; Ascetic

Urvish: King; Lord of the Earth

Vali: A mighty warrior; Brave; Powerful; Strength; Offering

Vallur: A cluster of blossoms

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weight Loss: 10-Minute Workout Before Leaving For Work

 Find Out More