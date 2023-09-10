Choosing a name for your baby is a significant and meaningful decision.
Sumaila Zaman
It's a name that your child will carry with them throughout their life.
Check 10 Popular Baby Names in Vrishabha Rashi
Vaksh: Chest; Strengthening; To grow
Ulmuk: Lord Indra; A firebrand; Name of a son of Balram
Vaman: The short; Fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu
Barun: Lord of the waters; Neptune; All enveloping sky; A Vedic God regarded as the supreme deity
Baswanth: Protected by Brahma
Urvish: King; Lord of the Earth
Vali: A mighty warrior; Brave; Powerful; Strength; Offering
Vallur: A cluster of blossoms
