Aditi: This name means "limitless" or "boundless."

27 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Adya: Meaning "first" or "original,"

Adarsh: This name means "ideal" or "perfect

Adhira: Signifying "restless" or "agile,"

Adrija: Meaning "born from the mountain,"

Aaditya: A variant of Aditya,

Adwit: This name means "unique" or "incomparable,"

Adarshini: A feminine form of Adarsh, meaning "idealistic" or "virtuous."

Aadya: Another variation of Adya, this name signifies the eternal and the primal.

Aarush: While not directly derived from Aditya, this name means "first ray of the sun,"

