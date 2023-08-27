Aditi: This name means "limitless" or "boundless."
27 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Adya: Meaning "first" or "original,"
Adarsh: This name means "ideal" or "perfect
Adhira: Signifying "restless" or "agile,"
Adrija: Meaning "born from the mountain,"
Aaditya: A variant of Aditya,
Adwit: This name means "unique" or "incomparable,"
Adarshini: A feminine form of Adarsh, meaning "idealistic" or "virtuous."
Aadya: Another variation of Adya, this name signifies the eternal and the primal.
Aarush: While not directly derived from Aditya, this name means "first ray of the sun,"
