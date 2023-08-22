Jasmin is a fragrant flower that often refers to beauty and love.
Prithvi means "earth" in Sanskrit, and represents strength and stability.
Jaspal means "jasper stone". It is a name that is associated with good luck and prosperity.
Jasleen means "jasmine garland". It is a name that is associated with beauty and grace.
Prisha means "beautiful" in Sanskrit. It is a name that is sure to make your child stand out from the crowd.Prisha means "beautiful" in Sanskrit. It is a name that is sure to make your child stand out from the crowd.
Jasmine is the same name as the flower, and it refers to love and beauty.
Jashan means "celebration". It is a name that refers to happiness and joy.
Prithika means "jasper gem" in Sanskrit. It is a name that refers to good luck and prosperity.
Jaspreet means "jasper-like beauty". It is a name that is sure to make your child shine bright.
Jaswinder means "jasper bracelet". It is a name that refers to strength and protection.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Desi in Saree Worth Rs 1 Lakh on NY Streets