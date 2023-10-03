10 Popular Baby Names Inspired by Yuvraj.

03 Oct, 2023

Yuva- The synonym of ‘youthful,’ this name is perfect for your boy.

Yuvi- A cute and playful name for baby boys.

Raj- This name means ‘king,’ a strong and powerful word.

Abhiraj- The name has great power as it means ‘Fearless King.’

Rajni- This mighty name is a synonym of ‘queen’

Yuvran- A feminine version of Yuvraj that means 'princess of the young.'

Yuvika- This beautiful name is perfect for your baby girl.

Yuvrajna- A good name choice for parents who want to raise a strong girl as it means brave.

Yuvrajveer- ‘A brave prince,’ this name is a good choice for your kid if you want to raise a courageous or strong child.

