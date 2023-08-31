Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.
31 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check Baby names inspired from Shahrukh Khan's characters.
Veer: A classic name from the movie "Veer-Zaara."
Rahul: A classic name from movies like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."
Raj: A charming name from various movies, including "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Chennai Express."
Rizwan: Unique name from "My Name Is Khan."
Kabir: Inspired by "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Aman: From "Kal Ho Naa Ho
Mohan: From the movie Swades
Ram: From the movie Main Hoon Na
