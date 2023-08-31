Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.

31 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Check Baby names inspired from Shahrukh Khan's characters.

Veer: A classic name from the movie "Veer-Zaara."

Rahul: A classic name from movies like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Raj: A charming name from various movies, including "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Chennai Express."

Rizwan: Unique name from "My Name Is Khan."

Kabir: Inspired by "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Aman: From "Kal Ho Naa Ho

Jehangir

Mohan: From the movie Swades

Om

Ram: From the movie Main Hoon Na

