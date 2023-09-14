Parents often spend a lot of time and thought choosing the perfect name that reflects their values, culture, and hopes for their child.

Here are the 10 Popular Hindu Baby Boy Names in Karka Rashi.

Haarit: Plowman; Green; Ploughman; Cultivator

Hans: Swan; Mountain; Pure; Another name of Surya Soul; Brahman or the Supreme Soul

Harjeet: Victorious; Victor

Harshad: One who gives pleasure; Delighted; Happy

Harshvardhan: Creator of joy; One who increases joy

Hridaan: Gift of heart, Preference of heart, Who is great heart

Hridik: Lord of the heart; Beloved; Genuine

Harsh: Joy; Excitement; Happiness

Hridan: Gift of heart; Preference of heart; Who is an excellent heart

Hitansh: Hitansh is the wish for our happiness and favorable

