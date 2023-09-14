Parents often spend a lot of time and thought choosing the perfect name that reflects their values, culture, and hopes for their child.
14 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are the 10 Popular Hindu Baby Boy Names in Karka Rashi.
Haarit: Plowman; Green; Ploughman; Cultivator
Hans: Swan; Mountain; Pure; Another name of Surya Soul; Brahman or the Supreme Soul
Harjeet: Victorious; Victor
Harshad: One who gives pleasure; Delighted; Happy
Harshvardhan: Creator of joy; One who increases joy
Hridaan: Gift of heart, Preference of heart, Who is great heart
Hridik: Lord of the heart; Beloved; Genuine
Harsh: Joy; Excitement; Happiness
Hridan: Gift of heart; Preference of heart; Who is an excellent heart
Hitansh: Hitansh is the wish for our happiness and favorable
