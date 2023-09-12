Naming your baby is a significant and personal decision.

12 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Some parents choose names with specific meanings that resonate with them or hold significance in their culture.

Check 10 Popular Baby Names in Mithun Rashi

Chhaayank: The Moon

Ghanesh: Lord Ganesh; Derived from ghan

Kaanha: Young; Lord Krishna

Kastur: Musk

Kaartik: Name of one of the month's; Inspiring with courage and joy

Kailash: One who bestows peace; Name of a Himalayan peak; Abode of Lord Shiva

Kousik: Sentiment of Love and affection, Another name for Indra and Shiva, With knowledge of hidden treasure, Love

Krish: Nickname of names beginning with - Kris; Short form of Lord Krishna

Krishil: Honorable

Krishnamurthy: Lord Krishna, Manifestation of the God Krishna

