Naming your baby is a significant and personal decision.
12 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Some parents choose names with specific meanings that resonate with them or hold significance in their culture.
Check 10 Popular Baby Names in Mithun Rashi
Ghanesh: Lord Ganesh; Derived from ghan
Kaanha: Young; Lord Krishna
Kaartik: Name of one of the month's; Inspiring with courage and joy
Kailash: One who bestows peace; Name of a Himalayan peak; Abode of Lord Shiva
Kousik: Sentiment of Love and affection, Another name for Indra and Shiva, With knowledge of hidden treasure, Love
Krish: Nickname of names beginning with - Kris; Short form of Lord Krishna
Krishnamurthy: Lord Krishna, Manifestation of the God Krishna
