Green tea is a popular beverage that helps in reducing weight.
Black tea has its distinct flavour and aroma depending on where its leaves are grown. It is commonly known in India, Sri Lanka and China.
Masala tea is common in Indian households. As its name suggests, it has masala(spices) with milk and sugar.
Noon-Chai Kashmir is famous for its pink colour. It includes milk and some baking soda.
Tulsi tea has a rich flavour. However, it also works as a tonic when suffering from a cold or fever.
Lemon tea is popular in West Bengal. It has a rich flavour.
Cardamom tea is regular milk tea. Enjoy its magic and flavour.
Ginger tea has an incredible taste and has its medical properties as well.
Irani Chai is a sweet and creamy chai, in addition to its condensed milk.
Adrak Elachi chai has ginger, milk and tea leaves in it and is one of the favourites among chai lovers
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How to Prevent Shoe Bite Naturally? 10 Tips