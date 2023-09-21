Here Are The 10 Popular Korean Baby Names With Meanings
21 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Sarang| Meaning: Love and affection
Ae-cha| Meaning: Loving daughter
Eun-ae| Meaning: Grace with love.
Eun-seo| Meaning: Charity, merciful omen
Tae-hyun| Meaning: Great, honor
Jiah| Meaning: Life ; Heart ; Spirit ; Soul
Min-ho| Meaning: Brightness, goodness.
Min-ji| Intelligent, clever
Aera| Lion; one who has strength and courage of Lion, Lion
