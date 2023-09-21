Here Are The 10 Popular Korean Baby Names With Meanings

21 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Sarang| Meaning: Love and affection

Ae-cha| Meaning: Loving daughter

Eun-ae| Meaning: Grace with love.

Han-na| Meaning: One

Eun-seo| Meaning: Charity, merciful omen

Tae-hyun| Meaning: Great, honor

Jiah| Meaning: Life ; Heart ; Spirit ; Soul

Min-ho| Meaning: Brightness, goodness.

Min-ji| Intelligent, clever

Aera| Lion; one who has strength and courage of Lion, Lion

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best 7 Ways To Naturally Dye Your Grey Hair- In Pics

 Find Out More