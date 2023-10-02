Here Are Unique Baby Boy Names Starting With 'C'

02 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Chirantan| Meaning: Immortal, An ancient one.

Chintan| Meaning: Thought; Meditation; Contemplation; Mind.

Chirayu| Meaning: Immortal, long living, longevity

Charit| Meaning: Dear, History.

Charvik| Meaning: Intelligent.

Chaitanya| Meaning: Life; Knowledge; Sage; Soul; Intellect; Intelligence.

Chetan| Meaning: Intelligence, Perceiption, Sprit of life, Vigour, Life, A filled spirit person

Chandan| Meaning: Sandalwood Tree

Chandraprakash| Meaning: Moonlight

