10 Powerful Quotes By Buddha On Love, Life, And Happiness
06 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
"Understanding is the heartwood of well-spoken words."
"Purity and impurity depend on oneself; no one can purify another."
"It is in the nature of things that joy arises in a person free from remorse."
"Resolutely train yourself to attain peace."
"Delight in heedfulness! Guard well your thoughts!"
"Radiate boundless love towards the entire world."
"May all beings have happy minds."
"Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good."
"Give, even if you only have a little."
"A disciplined mind brings happiness."
