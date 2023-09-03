10 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Cure Fatty Liver
Kapalbhati Pranayama asana enhance blood circulation and help cure liver related problems
Dhanurasana pose helps reduce belly fat and strengthens the liver to utilize its stored fat for delivering energy to the body.
Chakravakasana helps boost metabolism in liver and enhances blood blow and
Bhujangasana helps stimulate and strengthen liver health.
Mandukasana helps in stimulating liver for better functioning
Adhomukha Svanasana is an effective yoga asana that helps in producing bile juice that is essential for liver health
helps maintain the proper flow of blood throughout the body and helps improve metabolic functions resulting in a healthy liver.
Padangusthasana helps in curing thyroid and liver related health problems
