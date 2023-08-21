10 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Fight Cold And Cough
Dhanurasana or the Bow Pose gives your back, chest, neck, and stomach a good stretch.
Uttanasana pose helps in clearing out sinus passages and nose blockages for more complete breathing.
Adho Mukha Svanasana enhances blood circulation and helps drain out sinuses.
Ustrasana helps in chest opening and clears out all the passages.
Viparita Karani is great pose to practice counter respiratory ailments
Setu Bandhasana is a great pose to open up your chest and boost immune system.
Halasana pose enhances blood circulation and also sets up a clear pathway for detox.
Matsyasana improves your breathing and helps cure cold and cough
Salamba Sirsasana pose revitalizes your body as well as boost immunity to fight cold, and cough.
Shavasana pose energizes your body and helps in fighting against cold-causing viruses.
