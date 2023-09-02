10 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Lower High Cholesterol

02 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Sarvangasana stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands and help lower cholesterol levels naturally

Paschimottanasana is not only beneficial for the treatment of cholesterol but also helps lower blood sugar levels and high blood pressure

Ardha Matsyendrasana stimulates digestion and enhances blood circulation in the body.

Kapalbhati detoxes your body, helps boost brain health and keeps cholesterol levels in check.

Anuloma Viloma Pranayama helps in keeping mind calm, reduces anxiety and lowers bad cholesterol levels naturally

Vajrasana pose helps boost gut health as well as manages high cholesterol levels

Balasana promotes profound relaxation and reduces stress. It is also beneficial for heart health as it helps in keeping cholesterol levels in check.

Savasana keeps your mind at rest, boosts heart health and prevents cardiovascular diseases.

