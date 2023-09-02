10 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Lower High Cholesterol
Sarvangasana stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands and help lower cholesterol levels naturally
Paschimottanasana is not only beneficial for the treatment of cholesterol but also helps lower blood sugar levels and high blood pressure
Ardha Matsyendrasana stimulates digestion and enhances blood circulation in the body.
Kapalbhati detoxes your body, helps boost brain health and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
Anuloma Viloma Pranayama helps in keeping mind calm, reduces anxiety and lowers bad cholesterol levels naturally
Vajrasana pose helps boost gut health as well as manages high cholesterol levels
Balasana promotes profound relaxation and reduces stress. It is also beneficial for heart health as it helps in keeping cholesterol levels in check.
Savasana keeps your mind at rest, boosts heart health and prevents cardiovascular diseases.
