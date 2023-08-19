10 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Kickstart Your Mornings

19 Aug, 2023

Onam Gupta

Child’s Pose allows you to reconnect with your breath and provides you relieve from lower back pain.

Cobra pose stretches your shoulders, chest and abs. It strengthens your arms and butt

Cat-Cow pose stretches your spine, engages the core, and opens the chest.

Cobra pose stretches your shoulders, chest and abs. It strengthens your arms and butt

Downward Dog pose stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves and feet while also strengthening your legs

Downward Dog pose stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves and feet while also strengthening your legs

Strengthen your backside of the body with a Bridge pose

Garland pose opens your hips, thighs and ankles

Front pose stretches the whole front and back side of your body.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Treat Hair Loss Naturally

 Find Out More