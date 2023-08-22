10 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Release Negative Thoughts
Ananda balasana (happy baby pose) helps soothe feelings of anxiety, calms racing thoughts and gives a sense of relaxation.
Baddhakonasana (butterfly pose) relieves stress, clears up your negative thoughts and gives a safe environment.
Ushtrasana (camel pose) helps in reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression and uplifts your mood.
Adho mukha svanasana helps improve blood circulation, uplifts your mood and makes you feel energized.
Natarajasana (dancers'pose) relieves stress and offer complete relaxation after practice
Virabhadrasana B (warrior II pose) helps release tension and cultivates positive thoughts in your mind.
Uttanasana (standing forward bend) helps improve mood, concentration and releases stress
Utkatakonasana (goddess pose) releases negative emotions and balances strength with deep inner wisdom.
