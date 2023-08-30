10 Powerful Yoga Exercises For Stress Relieve
Sukhasana reduces stress in the body and mind which makes it a nice start to relieve stress from the day.
Balasana is a resting posture that opens up the back body and releases the glutes and hips.
Bitilasana engages the muscles of the arms, upper back and shoulders.
Pranayama exercise allows you to slow down and clear your head to release stress and enhance concentration.
Marjaryasana releases tension in the upper body, boosts circulation and increases circulation of spinal fluid.
Adho Mukha Svanasana pose stretches calms mind as well as stretches the backside of the body.
Uttanasana pose helps increase blood circulation, lowering blood pressure and helping to ease headaches.
Paschimottanasana helps bring attention inward, regulating our energy centres and reducing anxiety.
Bridge pose helps calm the nervous system and induces relaxation
Savasana calms the mind, deepens the breath, lowers blood pressure, and induces full body relaxation which relieves stress.
