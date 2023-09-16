10 Powerful Yoga Exercises to Relieve Tension Headaches
Setu Bandhasana or bridge pose helps calm the brain and reduces anxiety
Shishuasana calms down the nervous system, eases anxiety and reduces headaches
Marjariasana enhances blood circulation as well as relaxes the mind
Paschimottanasana calms the brain and relieves stress and headache
Hastapadasana invigorates the nervous system by increasing blood supply and also calms the mind
Padmasana relaxes the body, mind and alleviates headache
Sharvasana rejuvenates the body by bringing it into a peaceful state. It calms our body, mind and eases anxiety.
Adho Mukha Svanasana increases blood circulation to the brain and relieves headache
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Exercises For Kids: 20-Minute Easy Workout to Practise Everyday