10 Powerful Yoga Exercises to Relieve Tension Headaches

16 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Setu Bandhasana or bridge pose helps calm the brain and reduces anxiety

Shishuasana calms down the nervous system, eases anxiety and reduces headaches

Marjariasana enhances blood circulation as well as relaxes the mind

Paschimottanasana calms the brain and relieves stress and headache

Hastapadasana invigorates the nervous system by increasing blood supply and also calms the mind

Padmasana relaxes the body, mind and alleviates headache

Sharvasana rejuvenates the body by bringing it into a peaceful state. It calms our body, mind and eases anxiety.

Adho Mukha Svanasana increases blood circulation to the brain and relieves headache

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Exercises For Kids: 20-Minute Easy Workout to Practise Everyday

 Find Out More