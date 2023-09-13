10 Protein-Rich Foods Other Than Eggs
Tofu is made from soy milk and is a rich source of protein. It has multiple nutritional benefits that can work as a replacement for an egg.
Chia seeds and flaxseeds can be healthy alternatives for eggs.
Lentils are a great source of vitamins and nutrients. Add them to your diet if you don't eat eggs.
Cottage cheese is rich in calcium, vitamin B12 and protein. It can also be a healthy replacement for eggs.
Rajma or kidney beans are superb substitutes for eggs. They are rich in protein and fibre.
Soybeans are a rich source of protein, vitamin C and folate.
Greek yoghurt is packed with several nutrients and has uncountable health benefits.
Peanuts are a great source of vitamin E and folic acids. Did you know that 1 bowl of peanuts contains 7 grams of proteins?
You can opt for almond butter instead of egg, as it contains vitamins and minerals.
Don't forget to add pumpkin seeds to your list of proteins. They are healthy snacks and a fantastic substitute for eggs.
Quinoa seeds are gluten-free food that also contains amino acids.
