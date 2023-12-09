Attention Seeking: Some people lie just to get the attention of other people even if it is for a small duration.

Evading Accountability: When people fail to deliver or perform, they try to hide behind an excuse or as we say, lie.

Fun: People lie just for fun because they derive pleasure or they see it as a form of private entertainment.

Impressing Others: People lie to carve a grand image of themselves. They fabricate facts about themselves.

Habit: Some people are compulsive liars. They just can’t help it. Lying becomes a part of their daily lives.

Avoiding Displeasure: People lie to avoid hurting others or disappointing them and don’t feel guilty later.

Manipulation: People want to get their work done by any means and for that, they lie and manipulate.

Feeling Scared: People lie because of basic fears or a person. They lie because they feel inferior and weak.

Seeking Sympathy: This is like attention-seeking. People tell lies to get attention and sympathy from others.

Self-protection: Most common reason! The lying person tries to protect themselves against consequences.

