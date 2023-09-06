Janmashtami is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India
06 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
10 Qualities of Lord Krishna You Can Teach Kids
Wisdom| Teach your children to pause and reflect, as Krishna did in the Mahabharata. Teaching kids self-control to take their time before making a decision is half the battle won.
A Guru| Lord Krishna taught several important life lessons.
Follow the Path of Truth|In Bhagavad-Gita Lord Krishna said that everything happens for a cause or good reason.
An ideal teacher is first and foremost an ideal student. Therefore, be a ideal student.
Mediate| As per Bhagavad Gita, those who aspire to the state of yoga should seek the Self in inner solitude through meditation.
Be a master of Communication
