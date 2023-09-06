Janmashtami is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India

06 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

10 Qualities of Lord Krishna You Can Teach Kids

Wisdom| Teach your children to pause and reflect, as Krishna did in the Mahabharata. Teaching kids self-control to take their time before making a decision is half the battle won.

A Guru| Lord Krishna taught several important life lessons.

Follow the Path of Truth|In Bhagavad-Gita Lord Krishna said that everything happens for a cause or good reason.

An ideal teacher is first and foremost an ideal student. Therefore, be a ideal student.

Be simple and kind

Mediate| As per Bhagavad Gita, those who aspire to the state of yoga should seek the Self in inner solitude through meditation.

Be a master of Communication

Live in the present

Be an Ideal Friend

Believe in yourself

