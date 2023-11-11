10 Quickest Ways to Become More Attractive During Interviews
11 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
First impressions are important, so present yourself professionally for your interview
A smile makes you appear more approachable and friendly
Eye contact indicates that you are engaged and interested in the discussion
Stand up straight, make eye contact, and speak clearly and concisely to exude confidence
Do research on the company and the position for which you are interviewing. Prepare to answer common interview questions as well as your own
Demonstrate to the interviewer that you are enthusiastic about the opportunity and the company
During the interview, concentrate on your strengths and accomplishments
Be courteous and respectful to the interviewer and everyone you meet at the company
Attend your interview on time and dress professionally
The interviewer wants to get to know the real you, so be yourself
