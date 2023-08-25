Who doesn’t love perfumes? You can buy one for your brother as per his taste.

Shirt/Cool T-shirts is the best gifting option on Raksha Bandhan

High-ankle sneakers can be the best surprise for any guy

Even guys should deserve a spa time, you can book an appointment for them

A side bag or a wallet can be helpful for your brother

Daily Beard Care & Grooming Kit For Men is also a good gifting option

For bike lovers, you can gift safety gears and a biker jacket

You can gift a designer belt to those ‘who only wear brands’

Cufflinks and Tie set

A beer mug to sit back and relax with their drink on weekends

Add a new watch in their collection

